Sources: Wrexham make six-figure offer for AFC Wimbledon forward

Wrexham have made a bid worth £180,000 for AFC Wimbledon striker Ollie Palmer, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The National League club made the most of their new financial might in the summer window, signing the likes of Aaron Hayden, James Jones, and Ben Tozer from EFL clubs, and it appears they’re keen to do the same again in January as they look to boost their promotion hopes.

Football League World understands that Wrexham have submitted an offer worth £180,000 for Palmer as they look to give manager Phil Parkinson more firepower for the second half of the season.

When available, the 29-year-old has been a regular fixture for the Dons this season and is their joint-top goalscorer in all competitions – finding the net seven times and adding four assists in his 22 appearances in 2021/22.

Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson told South London Press earlier this month that Palmer was “100%” a player that he did not want to lose but it seems that the National League are determined to test their resolve.