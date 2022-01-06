Sources: Wrexham interested in Salford City regular to boost promotion hopes

National League side Wrexham are interested in signing Ibou Touray from Sky Bet League Two outfit Salford City during this month’s transfer window as they seek to bolster their promotion bid further, Football League World has been told.

The Welsh club sits third in the National League currently and they are aiming to make a long-awaited return to the Football League next campaign, with them four points off of Chesterfield who sit top.

A lot has been made about the Welsh club’s financial backing, too, in a similar sense to the club they potentially want to raid in Salford City, and they are looking at full-back Touray as an arrival this month, Football League World understands.

The defender has been a regular for Salford this season with him making 17 appearances in League Two, providing four assists in the process, and so it underlines Wrexham’s ambition in targeting such a player.

With Salford struggling for form this year, meanwhile, there is every chance that the two sides could meet in the fourth tier next season, and it just remains to be seen which club Touray is turning out for.

Born in Liverpool but representing The Gambia at AFCON this month, Touray could have a new club by the end of the tournament if Wrexham gets their way.