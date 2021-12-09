Sources: Wrexham eyeing swoop for Carlisle United star in January

Carlisle United’s Callum Guy is a January transfer target for National League side Wrexham, Football League World understands.

The Cumbrians have struggled for form this season and currently sit just above the dropzone in Sky Bet League Two, eagerly looking to get results to try and climb the table.

Guy, though, has impressed this season despite that, with Mansfield manager Nigel Clough recently calling him one of the best midfielders in the fourth tier, and those talents have attracted ambitious Wrexham.

The Welsh club currently sits fourth in the fifth tier standings, just three points off of Chesterfield in top spot – though they have played more matches than all those sides above them – and in the second half of the campaign they’ll be looking to reach the summit of the table.

Guy is on their wishlist ahead of the winter market, then, and after he was being linked with the Racecourse Ground side back in the summer, FLW now understands that they have him firmly in their sights for January.