Sources: Wolves plotting January transfer swoop for Burnley star

Wolves remain interested in Burnley’s Josh Brownhill and could make a move for the midfielder in January, Football League World have been told.

The 26-year-old joined the Clarets two-and-a-half years ago and was linked with a transfer in the summer as they were relegated to the Championship, with Wolves among a host of clubs thought to have been monitoring the player.

Of course, that didn’t happen, with Vincent Kompany keeping the energetic right-footer and he has responded by enjoying a fine start to the season.

Having been given a bit more attacking freedom under the new boss, Brownhill has scored four goals and registered two assists in ten games to help Kompany’s side to fourth in the league.

Can you name which club Wolves signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Kevin McDonald Burnley Dundee Sheffield United Celtic

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that FLW can reveal there is still interest in Brownhill from the top-flight, with Wolves considering an offer in the New Year.

It has been a tough start to the season for Bruno Lage’s side, who are currently 17th in the table after winning just one of their first seven games.

The Black Country outfit signed Nathan Collins from Turf Moor this summer in a deal worth over £20m.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.