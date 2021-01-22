Sources: Wigan Athletic set to complete permanent deal for Liverpool academy graduate

Wigan Athletic are closing in on a deal to sign Corey Whelan, sources close to the deal have exclusively told Football League World.

FLW understands that the 23-year-old will join the club on a free transfer after training with the team this week.

A right-back by trade, Whelan came through the youth ranks with Liverpool where he stayed until his release in the summer of 2019.

During his time at Anfield he spent time on loan with both Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra before heading to America to join USL Championship side Phoenix Rising.

Now a free agent, Whelan looks set to sign a deal with the Latics.

The former Republic Of Ireland under-21 international looks set to be just one of many new arrivals at the DW Stadium.

Football League World revealed on Friday that Wigan were close to signing George Johnston on loan from Feyenoord – another player who came through the youth ranks at Anfield.

Meanwhile a deal to sign Zach Clough from Nottingham Forest is also all-but complete, as reported by Football League World.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the City Ground this summer and having not played a first team game since January 2018 it seems that the former Bolton Wanderers forward is set to leave the club.

It’s hoped that the trio of imminent arrivals will help the Latics as they look to avoid back-to-back relegations.