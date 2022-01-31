Sources: Wigan Athletic poised to swoop for Luton Town player

Wigan Athletic are set to sign Glen Rea from Luton Town today, sources have explained to Football League World.

Rea has made 12 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship this season for Nathan Jones, but that’s only contributed to 706 minutes of football.

As a result of that, a transfer on the final day of the window looms this January, with Wigan set to be the midfielder’s destination.

Football League World understands that Rea will move from Luton to Wigan in a permanent deal.

Despite that limited role this season under Jones, Rea featured heavily in the Championship last season, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 40 appearances.

The 27-year-old will add plenty of experience to Leam Richardson’s Wigan squad in the event of arriving, as the Latics look to win promotion back to the Championship.

After 25 fixtures, Wigan sit second in the table on 55 points, just a single point behind current leaders, Rotherham United.

The Latics, though, have two games in hand and are in pole position for promotion on a points-per-game basis.