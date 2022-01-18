Sources: Wigan Athletic edge ahead of Sunderland in pursuit of 24-year-old

Wigan Athletic have moved ahead of Sunderland in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts, Football League World have exclusively learnt.

The Latics, who sit fourth in the League One standings, are currently four points from top spot, whilst possessing five games in hand on Wycombe Wanderers at the third-tier summit.

Roberts embarked on a loan spell with French club Troyes in the summer, but he has struggled for regular first team football.

Football Insider reported on New Years’ Eve that Sunderland were set to finalise a deal for the winger, however, Football League World understands that talks with the Black Cats have stalled.

The Manchester City winger has found cementing a starting spot rather difficult to come by in recent seasons, with the 24-year-old spending time with Middlesbrough and Derby County in the Championship last time out.

Wigan are hoping to secure Championship football for next season, with the Latics believing that Roberts could possess that extra bit of quality that is needed to maintain a promotion push.

