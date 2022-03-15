Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo will have a release clause come into play for a brief period at the start of the next transfer window, with sources explaining to Football League World that West Ham have him on their radar.

Adarabioyo’s future with Fulham has been a major talking point since their relegation back to the Championship in 2021.

Ultimately, he’s remained with Fulham, who look destined for the Championship title and a return to the Premier League in 2022.

Back in June, Football League World reported how there was a £10m release clause written into the defender’s contract. That expired in mid-July and no move materialised.

It’s now been explained to Football League World that for a very brief period at the start of the next transfer window, a release clause will come into play.

West Ham are one club keeping tabs on Adarabioyo as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances in the Championship this season for Fulham, playing a crucial role in helping Marco Silva’s side into a commanding position in pursuit of the title and a Premier League return.

Fulham have collected 77 points from their 36 fixtures so far this season, with Adarabioyo even chipping in with his first goals for the club in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth and 7-0 win over Reading FC.