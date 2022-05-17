Sources: West Ham in transfer hunt alongside Leicester for Nottingham Forest ace

West Ham United are keeping an eye on Joe Worrall at Nottingham Forest, with the Hammers joining Leicester City in tracking the player ahead of the summer, Football League World has been told.

The centre-back has had a fine season with the Reds and is looking to put the icing on the cake by helping them into the play-off final and up into the Premier League come the end of the month.

If Forest do go up, meanwhile, that might be their only chance of keeping Worrall in the summer with the defender attracting interest from clubs already in the top flight.

Indeed, this site has been told that West Ham United are among those taking a closer look at Worrall at the moment, joining Leicester City in expressing an interest.

The Irons have had a good season with a fine run in the Europa League and another competitive showing in the Premier League, whilst they’ve also regularly shown that they are willing to dip into the EFL for signings.

Worrall could well be the next to follow the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma to east London, then, although he’ll obviously be fully focused on helping his current club finally return to the Premier League right now.