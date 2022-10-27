Sources: West Ham, Crystal Palace set for waiting game in Middlesbrough transfer pursuit

Middlesbrough have no intention of selling Isaiah Jones this season, which will come as disappointing news to West Ham United and Crystal Palace, sources have told Football League World.

Jones is one of the brightest talents in this country outside of the Premier League and it is small wonder that both West Ham and Palace have been showing keen interest in signing him, with speculation swirling over his head during the last summer window.

Middlesbrough managed to keep hold of him, though, and despite the two London clubs still tracking the Boro ace, they appear set to be left empty handed for at least this year in their pursuit of him.

Indeed, this website has been told that Middlesbrough will not be selling Jones this season, with the January window a couple of months away, and so any transfer exit involving him will not happen until next summer at the earliest.

New Boro boss Michael Carrick will be eager to work with the likes of Jones as Boro look to plot their way up the league table after a difficult campaign so far.

Boro currently sit 21st in the league table with a third of the season gone and that obviously needs to change.