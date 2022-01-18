Sources: West Brom may need to sell before adding next attacker signing

Vedat Muriqi remains a target of West Bromwich Albion’s this month but they may have to sell players before being able to buy him, Football League World has been told.

The Albion have already been active in this transfer window, with them sealing the eye-catching signing of forward Daryl Dike, who links up once more with Valerien Ismael after they worked together during a productive spell at Barnsley last season.

That, though, has stretched the Baggies’ budget for the transfer window this month and, though they still remain keen on Muriqi, they may have to balance the books a little first.

Football League World has been told that Albion do remain keen on the player but a deal is not particularly close given the current financial situation after the deal for Dike was completed earlier this month.

Muriqi has been used as a bit-part player this season for Serie A side Lazio, with him making 11 appearances for the club in the Italian top flight, of which 10 have come from the bench.

A tall, physical presence up top, he may well be open to trying his hand in the Sky Bet Championship but it does seem as though West Brom are going to have to weigh this one up carefully before taking the plunge.