Sources: West Brom increasingly hopeful of sealing transfer deal for top Championship attacker

West Bromwich Albion are confident that they are going to get a deal for Jed Wallace over the line in the near future, Football League World has been told.

Albion and Wallace have been holding talks of late with the winger set to leave Millwall on a free this summer.

Indeed, he is a player that wants to be challenging for promotion from the Championship at the very least and may feel as though he can do that with the Baggies, provided they have a strong summer transfer window.

Steve Bruce’s side were sub-par for much of the season in 21/22, with them finishing mid-table but the manager, only coming in for the business end of the campaign, will feel as though there’s plenty of potential within the club to get promotion achieved.

He’s naturally aiming to use this window to start shaping the squad into how he wants it to look, then, and Wallace is one of the names at the top of his wishlist.

Indeed, this site understands Bruce is close to getting this deal ticked off, too, with Albion confident that they are going to get an agreement sorted for Wallace to join on a free later this summer.