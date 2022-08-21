Sources: West Brom in talks over deal for free agent striker

West Brom are in talks over a deal to sign striker Lewis Grabban, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Grabban is currently a free agent following his departure from Nottingham Forest at the end last season, when his contract at The City Ground expired.

The Baggies themselves are in need of attacking reinforcements with Daryl Dike out through injury, which has left Karlan Grant to carry much of the burden at centre forward so far this season.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Grabban was on the radar of West Brom as they looked to add to their firepower, and they have now made their move.

Steve Bruce’s side are now in talks with the 34-year-old over a deal to bring him to The Hawthorns, although personal terms of the deal are yet to be agreed.

It is understood that any move for Grabban to West Brom would likely be on an initial one-year deal, with the option to extend included.

Last season, Grabban scored 12 goals in 32 Championship appearances for Forest, as they won promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

West Brom meanwhile, currently sit 14th in the Championship table, having claimed their first league win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Hull City at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

So far this summer, West Brom have made four senior signings, with Jayson Molumby, John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all completing permanent moves to the club.