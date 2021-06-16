Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exclusive

Sources: Walsall closing in on 22-y/o midfielder signing

Published

4 mins ago

on

Walsall are closing in on the free transfer signing of midfielder Jack Earing with the player set to join from National League side Halifax Town, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old was on the books of Bolton Wanderers as a youth player but has spent most of his senior career in non-league football, with the likes of Curzon Ashton and Spennymoor Town taking him on loan from the men from The Shay.

Most recently, though, he’s become a regular at Halifax with him helping them achieve a top-half finish in the National League last season, with that looking set to be his last achievement for the club.

Indeed, a move to the Saddlers is now in the offing on a free transfer and he’ll be eager to show what he can do in the EFL, with Walsall looking to improve on their 19th finish last time out in Sky Bet League Two.

