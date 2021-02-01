Sources: Wage structure revealed as Will Grigg closes in on MK Dons loan from Sunderland

MK Dons will only pay a quarter of Will Grigg’s wages with the striker informing Sunderland that he wants to join the men from Milton Keynes on loan, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The striker has had a tough time at Sunderland since joining in a significant move from Wigan Athletic and his spell on Wearside looks set to be coming to an end, temporarily at least.

Indeed, it appears that MK Dons are set to win the race for him with him on the brink of joining from the Black Cats and Football League World has been told exclusively that the League One outfit will pay 25% of his wages.

MK Dons are currently 16th in the league table and will be looking for Grigg to spearhead their charge up the standings in the second-half of the season, with the forward telling Sunderland that it is Russell Martin’s side that he wants to join up with.

Certainly, it sounds as though the Black Cats are still going to have to pay out a fair bit of the player’s pay-packet but at least it’s a slight reduction and perhaps Grigg can go and rediscover some form for the remainder of the campaign.

Do that, and who knows where he’ll be playing next season – though it’s obviously no guarantee after his recent struggles.