Sources: Transfer opportunities developing for Nottingham Forest outcast

A return to Sweden could be on the cards for Fouad Bachirou after being told by Nottingham Forest to find a new club, a source has exclusively told Football League World.

Bachirou arrived at the City Ground on a two-year deal from Malmo after making 98 appearances for the Swedish club, but he has been unable to make an impact since joining the Reds last summer.

The 31-year-old has made only three appearances for the Reds across all competitions, with only one of those appearances coming in the Championship – a 32-minute cameo in a goalless draw with Barnsley in January.

Forest manager Chris Hughton is in the process of rebuilding his squad, though, as he looks to guide the Reds to a play-off finish next season.

After releasing seven players at the end of their contracts, and with five loan players returning to their parent clubs, Bachirou is among four players who have been told that they are free to find new clubs this summer, along with Harry Arter, Gaetan Bong and Carl Jenkinson.

A source has now exclusively told Football League World that there is interest from Norway and Sweden in Bachirou, as the midfielder looks to move onto pastures new.

Bachirou recently attracted interest from Rosenborg, as per The Athletic, but further interest is understood to have emerged in the midfielder.

The Norwegian transfer window opens in August, though, and the Swedish transfer window opens in mid-July, meaning that an exit could well take place before then as Forest look to trim the squad and get players off the wage bill.