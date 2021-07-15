Sources: Tranmere Rovers cast eye over 35-year-old as potential transfer opportunity looms

Tranmere Rovers have Mark Duffy training with them, with the possibility of the former Sheffield United favourite earning a contract with Micky Mellon’s side, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Mellon has been re-appointed at Prenton Park after a year away from Tranmere, with the 49-year-old returning to the club as they look to build towards another promotion out of League Two.

Focus is, naturally, drifting towards evolving a squad that finished in the play-off places last season, with Duffy an experienced option for Mellon to consider as he looks to rebuild following heartbreak against Morecambe.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Duffy is training with Tranmere, with the potential there for the League Two outfit to pick up the 35-year-old on a free transfer.

Duffy left Fleetwood Town earlier in the summer after his contract at Highbury Stadium wasn’t renewed after a single season, in which he failed to score in his 24 League One appearances.

The creative midfielder is best known for his spell at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United, where he starred as Chris Wilder’s side climbed from League One into the Premier League across three seasons.

During his time as a Blade, Duffy scored 15 times in 111 appearances between 2016 and 2020. On the back of leaving South Yorkshire, the veteran midfielder headed to Stoke City and Den Haag on loan, before eventually ending up with Fleetwood.