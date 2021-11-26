Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sources: Tottenham outcast set for January departure as Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United lurk

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tottenham are ready to send Jack Clarke out on loan in the January transfer window, with Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United all said to be interested parties according to Football League World sources. 

Clarke’s career at Tottenham has failed to take off since he made a £10m move to North London from Leeds United in the summer of 2019.

Loans back at Leeds, with QPR and Stoke City have seen the winger fail to capture his best form, whilst the 21-year-old’s wait for a Premier League opportunity goes on and Antonio Conte’s arrival means there’s another man to impress in the Tottenham dugout.

Spurs took the option to hang onto Clarke in the summer but now see January as the right time to let him go, Football League World understands.

Amongst those Championship clubs interested are struggling Barnsley, alongside mid-table duo Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

All three are under new management recently.

Poya Asbaghi has taken over at Barnsley, whilst Chris Wilder has taken over from Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough. Meanwhile, yesterday, Sheffield United took the decision to appoint Paul Heckingbottom after parting company with Slavisa Jokanovic.

Heckingbottom was the Leeds manager in the season prior to Clarke’s breakthrough at Elland Road.


