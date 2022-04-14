Sources: Tottenham growing in confidence over beating Man Utd to EFL signing

Tottenham are growing in confidence that they are going to be the team to sign Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion in the summer transfer window, Football League World has been told.

The goalkeeper looks set to move on from The Hawthorns this summer and a number of sides have been credited with an interest, including Spurs and fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

Johnstone, of course, has been on the books at Old Trafford before and some might have felt as though that would be enough for him to go back there and see what he could do but, in fact, Spurs are the side confident most of all of winning the race.

Football League World has been told that Tottenham are ‘very confident’ that they are going to sign Johnstone in the summer, and that they believe, despite the other options he has available to him ahead of the next window, he will opt to move to the north London club.

Ultimately, you feel that Johnstone will be wanting to move to a side where he is going to be playing regularly as he approaches his 30s, and that could potentially make his mind up more than anything else this summer.