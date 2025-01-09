Tottenham Hotspur have received interest from a number of clubs in the Championship and in mainland Europe for highly-rated young striker Will Lankshear but are yet to make a decision on his immediate future, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Due to the difficulty of completing transfer deals in the January window, where clubs are naturally even more keen to avoid sanctioning exits for key players, the loan market tends to prove a popular avenue for Championship sides to explore.

This only tends to increase following the third-round of FA Cup fixtures, where Premier League clubs often have a better idea on the futures of some of their young talents.

Related Aston Villa, Leeds United transfer talk may be cause for Tottenham concern Leeds have been linked with a move for Louie Barry this month, and that could have a negative impact on the progress of Spurs loanee Manor Solomon...

The third-round matches - involving top-flight sides, that is - are scheduled to take place between this evening and Sunday, where Tottenham are in action away to National League outfit Tamworth.

Championship, European clubs interested in Tottenham Hotspur's Will Lankshear

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that a host of Championship clubs, along with several sides on the continent, are keen to acquire Lankshear on loan this month.

Specifically, it's not yet clear which clubs are in the race to land the 19-year-old's signature, but FLW can confirm no shortage of interest in his services.

Back in the summer, The Athletic reported that Lankshear had received several loan offers from clubs in the second-tier and abroad, though he has ended up staying at Tottenham for the first-half of the season at least.

FLW understands Spurs are yet to make a decision on whether to keep Lankshear in the building or loan him out and allow increased first-team football exposure and experience.

Will Lankshear's 24/25 season for Tottenham Hotspur

Lankshear has been held in impressively high regard for quite some time, having been a prolific goalscorer for Spurs and England at youth-team level.

The 19-year-old has made something of a step-up into the first-team frame this season. He made his debut by starting in a 2-1 UEFA Europa League victory at Hungarian side Ferencvaros at the start of October.

Lankshear then opened his senior account a month later by scoring after 18 minutes in an eventual 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray, where he was also sent off.

Will Lankshear's 24/25 stats for Tottenham Hotspur via FotMob, as of January 9 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 0 0 UEFA Europa League 2 1 0 Total 4 1 0

He's only played nine minutes of football since then, but the highly-rated striker has continually been named in Ange Postecoglou's matchday squads as the Aussie boss contends with a well-documented injury crisis.