Sources: Swindon Town set to strike Bolton Wanderers transfer agreement

Swindon Town are closing in on the signing of Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ronan Darcy, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 21-year-old was on trial for the Robins over the weekend in a pre-season friendly against non-league neighbours Swindon Supermarine, and he has impressed enough to be offered a deal by head coach Scott Lindsay.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt confirmed last week that Darcy would be free to depart the Trotters should he be able to fix himself up with a new club, and he’s done that with Swindon, where he is set to pen a two-year contract with no transfer fee paid.

Darcy made his Bolton debut in May 2019 and then featured 19 times in Wanderers’ following League One campaign, but he spent the majority of last season out on loan – firstly at Norwegian outfit Sogndal and then in Scotland with Queen’s Park.

Now, Darcy is set for a fresh challenge in League Two, where he will be hoping to help guide Swindon to promotion into the third tier.