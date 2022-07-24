Sources: Swindon Town and Carlisle United set sights on non-league talent

Swindon Town and Carlisle United are interested in making a summer move for Woking defender Kyran Lofthouse, Football League World understands.

The 21-year-old, who featured regularly for the National League outfit before an injury ended his season in February, operates as a full-back, however, he proved to be a more than competent option when deployed slightly advanced as a wing-back.

Lofthouse spent the 2020/21season on loan with the Cardinals, playing 36 times during that campaign, before making his move to the club permanent last summer.

Missing out on immediate promotion back to League One, new Swindon boss Scott Lindsey will be eager to bolster the level of his squad, with Lofthouse a player with excellent potential.

In Carlisle’s case, it appears that they are looking to continue adding youthful talent to the squad this summer, with the former Oxford United academy graduate being a player who has shown enough ability in the lower division to justify a League Two move.

Lofthouse has a year remaining on his contract with Woking, securing his future at the club until the end of next season, and meaning a fee will be required to complete a deal.