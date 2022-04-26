Sources: Swansea City weighing up transfer move for 21-year-old

Swansea City are considering a summer move for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise left-back Matthew Sorinola, Football League World have exclusively learnt.

The 21-year-old, who came through the academy ranks at Fulham before completing his youth years at MK Dons, featured 46 times for the Buckinghamshire club between 2019 and 2021.

The young full-back then arrived at the newly-promoted Belgian First Division A side in May 2021, with Sorinola appearing 14 times in the league this season.

Seeing all his league action after coming on from the bench this season, Sorinola has been restricted to 25 minutes since the turn of the year, with Royale Union SG going on to defy expectations by currently leading Belgian’s top-flight.

Swansea City quiz: Does the Swansea.com Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Vicarage Road? Bigger Smaller

Union are yet again preparing to reap the rewards of shopping in the EFL market, with TEAMtalk claiming that the ambitious Belgian club are monitoring the situations of Reading’s Andy Rinomhota, Preston North End’s Tom Barkhuizen and Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts.

Sorinola featured heavily under now Swansea boss Russell Martin at MK Dons during the 2020/21 season, with the full-back playing 43 times in all competitions for the Dons, assisting six goals in the process.