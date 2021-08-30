Sources: Swansea City weighing up late transfer swoop for £5m-valued forward

Swansea City are interested in making a late move for Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Nisbet joined Hibs on a four-year deal from Dunfermline last summer, on the back of scoring 18 goals in 25 Scottish Championship appearances in 2019/20.

The 24-year-old remained on fire in front of goal last season, scoring 18 goals in 44 games across all competitions, with 12 of those strikes coming in the Scottish Premiership.

Nisbet was even called up to the Scotland squad for Euro 2020, and has already scored three goals in seven games at the start of this season.

But the striker is now understood to be attracting interest from the Championship heading into the dying embers of the transfer window.

Sources have exclusively told Football League World that Swansea City are interested in signing Nisbet before the window closes tomorrow night.

Hibernian are understood to value Nisbet at a price of around £5million, though, with another three years left on his deal at Easter Road, which could prove to be problematic in the Swans’ attempt to strike a deal.

The Swans have started the season poorly, picking up only four points from their first five games and sitting 19th in the league table.