Sources: Swansea City tracking Chelsea talent ahead of potential summer agreement

Swansea City are taking a closer look at Chelsea talent Ethan Ampadu and could move to sign him in the summer transfer window on loan from the Premier League side, Football League World can reveal.

Ampadu is a bright young player and Chelsea are eager to see him develop given the talent and potential he has.

Indeed, he is currently on loan at Serie A side Venezia as part of that development programme, and this site has been told that the Blues are looking to move him on again next season on loan once more.

And that’s where Swansea City come in.

Russell Martin believes that Ampadu could be perfect for the playing style he is implementing at Swansea as they look to build on a mid-table finish in the 21/22 campaign.

Certainly, there have been bright sparks this year for the Swans but more consistency is needed, and adding a young player with the quality of Ampadu could seriously enhance their side.

The Swans have had pretty decent levels of success in employing young and hungry players eager to make their mark on the game and Ampadu has the quality to be a hit in the Sky Bet Championship should he join, that is for sure.