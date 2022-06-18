Sources: Swansea City close in on deal for 22-year-old as Russell Martin reunion looms

Swansea City are edging closer to completing the signing of MK Dons centre-back Harry Darling, Football League World understands.

The Swans have held interest in the 22-year-old for a while, and whilst other interest has reportedly emerged, it is the South Wales club that have remained consistent with their stance since the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It appears that Jack Tucker’s arrival at Stadium MK has accelerated the conversations between the two clubs, with Swansea now leading the race for the exciting defender.

Darling, who was under Russell Martin’s stewardship during the 2020/21 campaign at MK Dons, has proven to be a top defender at League One level over the last couple of seasons.

With the last campaign being categorised as a year of transition, Martin will be eager to assemble a squad this summer that can compete nearer the top end of the division.

A physical and athletic centre-back, Darling’s progressive abilities, reading of the game and passing range, has seen him emerge as a vital component for the Dons since his January 2021 move from Cambridge United.