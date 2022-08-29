Sources: Sutton United to finalise transfer swoop for 29-y/o

Sutton United are expected to sign centre-back Aaron Pierre on a free transfer, Football League World has been told.

The 29-year-old is someone who will be well known to fans in the Football League, as he has featured for Wycombe, Northampton and most recently Shrewsbury Town over the years.

However, his time with the latter came to an end in the summer and the Grenada international is yet to join up with a new club despite the season having started.

But, FLW can reveal that Pierre is set for a move, with Matt Gray expecting to bring in the powerful defender to add to his ranks.

The U’s have had a mixed start to their League Two campaign, winning two, drawing two and losing two of their opening six fixtures, which leaves them 13th in the table at this early stage.

Pierre’s likely arrival will add some more experience to the side as they look to push for a play-off place this season.

