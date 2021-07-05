Sources: Sutton United set to seal signing of former Notts County ace

Sutton United have completed a deal to sign former Notts County winger Enzio Boldewijn, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Boldewijn is no stranger to Sutton boss Matt Gray, who worked with the Dutch winger during his time as assistant manager of Crawley Town.

Boldewijn scored 16 goals and registered 14 assists in 100 games for Crawley, before joining Notts County for a six-figure fee in the summer of 2018.

Despite the Magpies’ relegation to the National League in 2019, the 28-year-old established himself as a fans’ favourite and key player during his three-year spell at Meadow Lane.

The powerful winger scored 21 goals in 121 appearances for the Magpies, and was named in the Vanarama National League Team of the Season in 2019/20.

Boldewijn moved on following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, and sources have now exclusively told Football League World that the winger has agreed to sign for newly-promoted Sutton as they prepare for life in the EFL.