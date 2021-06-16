Sources: Sutton United set to beat Leyton Orient, Cambridge United to defender signing

Sutton United are set to sign Bromley defender Joe Kizzi on a free transfer this summer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

United are set for an exciting summer this year as they plan for Sky Bet League Two football having earned promotion from the National League in 2020/21.

Indeed, there will be hope some good signings can be made to help them stay in the fourth tier for longer than just the one campaign and Kizzi is on his way across south London from National League side Bromley.

Football League World can reveal that the defender was also interesting recently promoted Cambridge United and fellow League Two side Leyton Orient, but it is Sutton have won the race to bring him in.

Kizzi made 38 appearances in the league last season for Bromley, scoring seven goals in the process, and Sutton fans would certainly like him to bring those qualities to their club for next year.