Sources: Sunderland on verge of signing 28-y/o as he rejects offer from elsewhere

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Alex Pritchard with just a handful of details needing to be sorted as part of the deal, Football League World can reveal.

The player left Huddersfield Town following the conclusion of last season, with him used sparingly at best by Terriers manager Carlos Corberan.

This summer, he has been linked with several clubs since that exit with him available on a free but it is Sunderland set to win the race to bring him in.

Indeed, Football League World can reveal that the deal is now very close to being completed with just a few details left to be signed off.

Pritchard also received an offer from German side VFL Bochum but opted to reject their advances, with him now on course to head to Wearside and help Sunderland challenge for promotion in Sky Bet League One next season.

Lee Johnson and his side made the play-offs last year in the third tier but fell short against Lincoln City in the semi-finals, with the Imps then going on to lose to Blackpool in the final.

A run at the automatic spots next year would be the preferred option, then, and Pritchard will be eager to play his part in them aiming for that.