Sources: Sunderland join Birmingham City with interest in free agent

Sunderland have joined the race to try and sign Alex Pritchard this summer transfer window, Football League World has been told.

The player has been released by Huddersfield Town and is looking for a new club, with several sides showing an interest in potentially bringing him in.

Indeed, Football League World is already aware that Birmingham City have expressed a potential interest in signing him on a free this summer, with us reporting early last month that the Blues had held some talks with the player over a potential move.

Of course, in the time since, Blues have signed the likes of Chuks Aneke (another FLW exclusive in June) and Ryan Woods but we’re told there is still an interest from the club in him, though Sunderland have now joined the race.

Lee Johnson is obviously looking for new players this summer to try and help his side challenge for promotion and seal a top two spot, rather than get involved with the play-offs again which, of course, have stung the Black Cats in recent years.

Pritchard, as a free agent, needn’t rush his decision, meanwhile, and we’ll just have to see where he might end up after a tough spell at Huddersfield came to an end at the conclusion of last year.