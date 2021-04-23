Sources: Sunderland, Cardiff, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Hull among clubs eyeing 15-goal attacker

A glut of EFL sides are interested in signing Morecambe attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes this summer with him having a stellar campaign in Sky Bet League Two this year, Football League World has been told exclusively.

Morecambe are hoping to seal a fairytale ending to what has been a brilliant campaign for them in the fourth tier, with them still firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion to League One.

They face Bolton Wanderers this weekend in what is a huge clash and they’ll be hoping Mendes Gomes can help deliver the goods in the final weeks as they bid to finish inside the top three.

Indeed, his exploits so far this season – 15 goals in League Two – have caught the attention of many up and down the EFL, with Football League World being told by a source close to the player’s situation that a plethora of sides are taking a closer look at him.

Hull City, Peterborough United, Sunderland, Swansea City, Barnsley, Cardiff City, Luton Town and Huddersfield Town are all keen on him as things stand and, even if Morecambe do go up this season, there seems a good chance that Mendes Gomes is going to be moving on regardless.