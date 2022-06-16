Sources: Sunderland battling to retain 25-year-old as Rangers, Middlesbrough and West Brom circle

Sunderland have opened contract talks with Ross Stewart as they look to keep him at the Stadium of Light ahead of their Championship return, sources have explained to Football League World.

Stewart starred for the Black Cats in League One last season, scoring 26 goals across 49 league and play-off appearances.

He scored in the play-off semi-final first leg win over Sheffield Wednesday, as well as at Wembley in the final, as a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers secured Alex Neil’s men a place back in the Championship.

However, Stewart’s contract is now a pressing matter for Sunderland. The 25-year-old is effectively tied down until the summer of 2024 due to a 12-month option on his current terms, yet Football League World sources explain Sunderland are keen to tie down “one of the most potent lower league strikers” to fresh terms.

Talks are underway, as a host of rivals clubs consider testing Sunderland’s resolve when it comes to the Scot.

Rangers are one club that we understand to be interested in Stewart, whilst Middlesbrough, Burnley, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are a selection of Sunderland’s now-Championship rivals that hold an interest in the forward.

