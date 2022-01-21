Sources: Stoke City open to player’s permanent exit

Stoke City are open to Tom Edwards leaving for New York Red Bulls on a permanent deal, although Football League World also understands that the player is in favour of a loan at this stage.

Edwards spent 2021 on loan with New York Red Bulls in the MLS, making 28 appearances in total.

He’s since returned to Stoke, but an injury has reportedly left him sidelined for a period and he’s not featured for Michael O’Neill’s side.

It’s been reported by 90min that New York Red Bulls are leading a ‘pack of MLS clubs’ in the race to re-sign Edwards.

Football League World have been told that Stoke are open to losing the 22-year-old on a permanent deal rather than a loan, although Edwards himself is siding with another temporary agreement.

Edwards’ injury is not expected to be an issue with regard to any move, given the MLS season’s proposed start date in February.

Stoke currently sit eighth in the Championship table and are hoping to challenge for the play-offs this season under Michael O’Neill.

Edwards’ last appearance for the Potters came all the way back in January 2020, during an FA Cup defeat to Brentford.

Since then, he’s had a spell on loan with Fleetwood Town, as well as his stint in the MLS with New York Red Bulls.