Sources: Stoke City medical underway as they edge Sheffield United, Fulham and Middlesbrough out of transfer race

Stoke City have won the race to sign Leo Ostigard on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion with the defender having a medical at the Potters this afternoon, Football League World understands.

Reports had emerged earlier today that Middlesbrough, Fulham and Sheffield United, alongside Stoke, were interested in signing the Brighton defender ahead of August’s transfer deadline.

Football League World understands that Stoke are set to pull off a significant coup by edging their three Championship rivals to his signature.

A medical is already underway, with Stoke motoring on with a deal for the Brighton man.

The 21-year-old is amongst a talented pool of defenders on the books at Brighton, but he’s awaiting a first-team breakthrough on the South Coast.

Instead, he’s impressed out on loan with St Pauli and Coventry City, who he spent last year with in the Championship.

During his time with the Sky Blues, Ostigard made 39 appearances in the league under Mark Robins, as Coventry avoided relegation during their first year back in the second-tier. They had also been credited with an interest in re-signing the defender.

Stoke, meanwhile, started their Championship season with a 3-2 win over Reading FC on Saturday.