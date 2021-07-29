Sources: Stoke City increasingly confident of landing Man City transfer agreement

Stoke City are increasingly confident of landing the service of Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City, Football League World understand.

Delap has been thriving in Man City’s youth set-up over the years and has already featured for the senior side under Pep Guardiola.

The forward played in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup for City last season, scoring his first senior goal as Guardiola’s side beat AFC Bournemouth in the latter.

However, it is in the U23s where Delap’s reputation has grown and he has, ultimately, done the most damage.

The 18-year-old scored 24 goals and registered four assists in only 20 appearances in the Premier League 2 last year, helping City storm to the title.

A loan potentially beckons for the teenager in 2021/22, with Stoke known to be amongst the clubs interested in landing his signature.

Football League World understand that people working for the club are increasingly confident that an agreement will be reached with City over the service of Delap.

Delap is the son of former Stoke favourite, Rory Delap, who made 208 appearances for the Potters. During that time, he won promotion to the Premier League with the club and helped establish them in the top-flight.

