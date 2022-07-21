Sources: Stockport County player agrees switch to join Barrow

Stockport midfielder Ben Whitfield agreed a deal to join League Two rivals Barrow, Football League World has been told.

The two sides will meet this season in the Football League, with Stockport finally returning to the EFL after winning promotion from the National League.

They might well have to try and establish themselves in the Football League once more without midfielder Ben Whitfield, however, with the 26-year-old set to move slightly further up the north-west to join Barrow.

Barrow, of course, have been in the Football League for a handful of years now and are looking to kick on up the League Two table, after finishing 22nd last year and narrowly avoiding relegation.

Indeed, it was a tough campaign last time out for them and a repeat wouldn’t exactly go down well with fans, so they’ll hope the arrival of Whitfield can help them along.

Whitfield leaves County after a year there, meanwhile.