Sources: Stockport County on course to seal signing from Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley player Ben Barclay is set to join Stockport County in the National League as they bid to return to the English Football League at long last next season, Football League World can reveal.

Stockport enjoyed a fine season last year in the National League as they finished in third place to qualify for the play-offs.

It was, of course, not to be for them promotion-wise, however, as Hartlepool United sealed their own return back into the EFL with them beating Torquay United in the play-off final at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

County will be looking to use last season as a springboard for next year, though, and are on course to bring in Barclay from League One side Accrington in the near future, Football League World can reveal.

The 24-year-old made a total of 26 appearances in the third tier last season for the Lancashire side, with 23 of those coming from the start, but it looks as though a deal is set to be done where he drops down a couple of tiers in the footballing pyramid in this country.

It underlines Stockport’s ambitions for next season, though, and they’ll be eager to put together another promotion push in 21/22.

