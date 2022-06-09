Sources: Stockport County agree deal with 25-year-old striker

Newly promoted League Two side Stockport County have agreed a deal to sign striker Kyle Wootton, sources have revealed to Football League World.

While Stockport secured promotion back to the Football League as National League champions during the 2021/22 campaign, Wootton was impressing at the same level with Notts County.

The 25-year-old scored 22 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions, but missed out on promotion to the EFL with Notts, after defeat to Grimsby Town in the play-offs.

However, Wootton himself is still set to make the step up to the Football League, with it understood that he has now agreed a contract with Stockport.

With his contract at Notts County having expired this summer, the striker is in line to make the move to Edgeley Park on a free transfer.

Wootton will become Stockport’s first summer signing, as they prepare for a return to the Football League, for the first time in 11 years, since relegation in 2011.

The move is one that also looks to be something of a coup for Stockport, given Wootton has been heavily linked with a move to League One side Portsmouth, amoung others, over the course of the past few weeks.

This deal to bring him to Stockport will end Wootton’s three-year spell at Notts, during which time he has scored 59 goals in 137 appearances in all competitions in total.