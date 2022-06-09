Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclusive

Sources: Stockport County agree deal with 25-year-old striker

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Newly promoted League Two side Stockport County have agreed a deal to sign striker Kyle Wootton, sources have revealed to Football League World.

While Stockport secured promotion back to the Football League as National League champions during the 2021/22 campaign, Wootton was impressing at the same level with Notts County.

The 25-year-old scored 22 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions, but missed out on promotion to the EFL with Notts, after defeat to Grimsby Town in the play-offs.

However, Wootton himself is still set to make the step up to the Football League, with it understood that he has now agreed a contract with Stockport.

With his contract at Notts County having expired this summer, the striker is in line to make the move to Edgeley Park on a free transfer.

Wootton will become Stockport’s first summer signing, as they prepare for a return to the Football League, for the first time in 11 years, since relegation in 2011.

The move is one that also looks to be something of a coup for Stockport, given Wootton has been heavily linked with a move to League One side Portsmouth, amoung others, over the course of the past few weeks.

This deal to bring him to Stockport will end Wootton’s three-year spell at Notts, during which time he has scored 59 goals in 137 appearances in all competitions in total.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Sources: Stockport County agree deal with 25-year-old striker

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: