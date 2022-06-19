Sources: Stevenage consider transfer swoops for Brentford duo

Stevenage are currently interested in making transfer moves for Brentford duo Ellery Balcombe and Lewis Gordon, Football League World understands.

The Hertfordshire club have made an explosive start to this summer transfer window, welcoming seven new faces to the Lamex Stadium, in what is a summer of rebuild for Steve Evans and his Stevenage side.

Following a successful loan spell with Bromley during the second half of last season, Stevenage are eyeing up a temporary move for the 22-year-old who kept four clean sheets in 15 National League matches.

Balcombe started the 2021/22 campaign with Burton Albion, however, he was restricted to a deputy role at the League One club.

As for Watford academy graduate Gordon, the 21-year-old is set to depart the Brentford Community Stadium at the end of this month, with Stevenage holding an immediate interest in a permanent deal for the young left-back.

A FLW exclusive from last month saw Stevenage emerge as an interested party in another Brentford player in Roy Syla, with the Albanian U21 international also set to depart the West London club this month.