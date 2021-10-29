Sources: Steve Cooper working on Nottingham Forest player agreement as Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace keep tabs

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is working hard to help the club tie Brennan Johnson down to a new contract at the City Ground, Football League World understand.

Johnson has been a shining light for Forest in the early part of this season, whether that’s been under the management of Chris Hughton or Cooper.

However, he’s only got a contract with the Reds until the summer of 2023. That leaves Forest working on fresh terms for the 20-year-old.

Football League World understand that Cooper is now involved in those attempts and is looking to convince Johnson to commit longer term.

There is Premier League interest still in the forward, though, after Brentford’s failed attempts to sign him in the summer. Everton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion are keeping close tabs on him.

Johnson has scored three goals and registered three assists for Forest this season, returning from a loan with Lincoln City over the summer and grasping his chance in the Championship with two hands.

The Reds are back in Championship action this evening against Queens Park Rangers.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Nottingham Forest players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Yuri Ribeiro? Legia Warsaw Olympiacos Dinamo Zagreb Benfica