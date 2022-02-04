Sources: Steve Bruce weighing up early transfer action after West Brom appointment

Steve Bruce is the new West Bromwich Albion manager and could look to the free-agent market to make an early stamp on his new side, Football League World has been told.

The January transfer window closed at the beginning of this week and it was a market that was pretty quiet from the Baggies’ perspective.

Daryl Dike, of course, was the headline signing for a decent fee but he has picked up an injury and that has led to the club bringing in Andy Carroll on a short-term deal.

This week has also seen Valerien Ismael replaced by Steve Bruce, meanwhile, and with the window now shut, the new manager is going to have to largely work with what he has until the summer.

Football League World has been told, however, that Bruce is looking into the free-agent market to try and bolster the squad for the Championship run-in, with the likes of Jack Wilshere currently available.

West Brom currently sit sixth in the second tier with them having lost three of their last four Sky Bet Championship matches.

Indeed, Bruce needs to turn that around as several sides are hot on their heels in the play-off race, and free agents could be the avenue he looks down to try and help him initially.