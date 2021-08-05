Sources: Southampton, Leicester, Brentford and Millwall among clubs showing interest in EFL starlet

Fleetwood Town’s James Hill is attracting the interest of several clubs this summer from both the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The 19-year-old defender has been on the books with the Cod Army for several years now and will be pushing to make an impact this season with Fleetwood as they look to challenge in Sky Bet League One.

However, such aspirations could well be scuppered as several English sides are taking a closer look at him at the moment and Town are trying to fight them off, Football League World understands.

Among those keen are Premier League trio Leicester City, Southampton and newly promoted Brentford, as well as Sky Bet Championship duo Millwall and Preston North End.

Hill has done enough, clearly, to attract the interests of some of those higher up in the football pyramid in this country, and it just remains to be seen if any of them manage to get him in.

Fleetwood will surely be looking to suggest that it’s in his best interests to stay at the club and start earning more first-team football and exposure there first of all before moving, especially with it likely the Premier League clubs would not be able to offer him that straight away.

It’s a conundrum we see come up time and again, though, so we’ll have to see how things play out.