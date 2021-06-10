Sources: Sheffield Wednesday the likely destination for 32-year-old this summer

Sheffield Wednesday look set to sign Lee Gregory from Stoke City, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Gregory has been on the Stoke books since the summer of 2019, having ended a five-year stay with Millwall in favour of a move to the bet365 Stadium.

However, he looks set to be on the move again this summer and could well be the first addition at Sheffield Wednesday, as Darren Moore looks to steady a troubled ship heading into League One after relegation.

A source has revealed to Football League World that it is likely that Gregory signs at Hillsborough ahead of 2021/22.

The 32-year-old made a total of 46 appearances for Stoke in the Championship, returning seven goals for the Potters in that time.

He did, though, spend the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Derby County in the Championship, with Wayne Rooney bringing in the experienced striker to boost his chances of keeping the Rams in the division at Sheffield Wednesday’s expense.

Gregory scored three times in 11 appearances for Derby, who survived by the narrowest of margins following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

That result relegated Wednesday, who now find themselves in a difficult off-field situation due to unpaid player wages, with pressure building on Dejphon Chansiri ahead of a return to the third-tier of English football.