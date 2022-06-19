Sources: Sheffield Wednesday and Harrogate Town chasing transfer deal for Wolves player

Sheffield Wednesday and Harrogate Town are currently considering a move for Wolves defender Lewis Richards, Football League World understands.

The versatile defender, who predominantly operates as a centre-back, spent time on loan with the Sulphurites last season, however, he saw his temporary stint with the League Two outfit hindered by injury.

Harrogate’s chances of securing a further agreement with the Premier League outfit have been dealt a blow with the Owls in pursuit.

Parting company with Chey Dunkley, and seeing Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean had back to their parent clubs, Sheffield Wednesday will certainly be looking to bolster their defensive options this summer.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday transfer facts true or false? 1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Barry Bannan in 2015 True False

The 20-year-old played eight times for Harrogate last season, after spending the first half of the campaign with Wolves’ U23s in Premier League 2.

Despite playing most of his games as a central defender, he was also deployed as a left-back within a solid back four, whilst he was also tasked with playing slightly more advanced in a wing-back role on a couple of occasions.

Both of the clubs who are currently in pursuit are chasing loan deals, with Richards still highly rated by his parent club.