Sources: Sheffield United transfer update on Sander Berge

There have been no serious offers for Sander Berge at Sheffield United this summer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Blades are back in the Sky Bet Championship for the upcoming 21/22 season, having had a tough time in the Premier League last time out that saw them finish bottom of the pile.

Slavisa Jokanovic is the man tasked with trying to get them to bounce back at the first-time of asking and he’ll be eager to use the coming weeks in the market to try and add to his squad, as well as using it to try and keep hold of certain players.

Berge is certainly one footballer he’ll want to keep at Bramall Lane for the coming Championship campaign given his class and Football League World understands that, as yet, there has been no firm offer made for the player since the opening of the window.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Napoli have all been linked with the player in recent weeks but it appears as though that is just paper talk, with the midfielder obviously possessing the sort of talent that could see him in the top flight of one of Europe’s major leagues next year.

Right now, though, he’s on course to remain with the Blades and that will cheer their supporters no end.