Sources: Sheffield United make late transfer window decision regarding 18-year-old

Sheffield United are set to recall teenage striker Daniel Jebbison from Burton Albion ahead of the transfer deadline, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form for the Brewers in League One, scoring seven times in 20 appearances in the third tier of English football.

Six of those have come in his last 10 appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side and Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Lincoln City is set to be his last outing for the club.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom handed Jebbison his senior debut for the club in the Premier League whilst caretaker manager last season and he soon scored his first goal for the club in a win against Everton.

With an injury to Rhian Brewster though which occurred in the victory over Peterborough United and the imminent departure of Lys Mousset, with the Frenchman in negotiations with Italian side Salternitana, Heckingbottom wants to boost his attacking ranks.

And he will do that with the recall of Jebbison with the Canada-born striker set to be given his chance to impress between now and the end of the campaign.