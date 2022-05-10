Sources: Sheffield United in talks to seal player contract agreement

Sheffield United are in talks with defender Jack Robinson over a potential new contract agreement with the club, Football League World has been told.

Full focus at Bramall Lane is on trying to win an immediate promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs in the coming weeks, but there’s also evidently work that needs to be done in terms of getting the squad ready for next season.

Robinson is a player that could have potentially moved on this summer, but he triggered a 12-month extension last week based on appearances, and the Blades could look to add further years onto that agreement.

Indeed, Football League World has been told that talks are underway between the club and the defender, with a view to getting him onto fresh terms.

Robinson has featured 26 times from the start in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign for Sheffield United, with him chipping in with three league goals along the way, as per Whoscored.

He’s a versatile defender that can play as a centre-back or full-back and it appears he’s done enough this season under Paul Heckingbottom to now be offered fresh terms.

It remains to be seen, though, whether he actually puts pen to paper on that particular deal.