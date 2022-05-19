Sources: Senior Salford City player set for imminent departure

Salford City are set to release experienced striker Ian Henderson when his contract expires next month, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Henderson was judged to have been a coup for the Ammies when he arrived in the summer of 2020 despite his advancing years, having scored 98 League One goals for Rochdale in 240 appearances.

The forward dropped down a level to play for the Class of 92, and in his first season at the Peninsula Stadium he fired in 18 goals in all competitions, but it wasn’t enough to propel Salford into the League Two play-offs.

Game-time has been few and far between for the 37-year-old during the 2021-22 season though thanks to a long injury lay-off, with Henderson managing just 16 appearances in all competitions, with three goals scored.

Despite the club having no manager thanks to the departure of Gary Bowyer this week, the hierarchy at Salford have decided to cut Henderson loose ahead of the summer transfer window, meaning he is free to sign for another club.