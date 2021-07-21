Sources: Scunthorpe United casting eyes over ex-Middlesbrough man and former Wigan Athletic player

Scunthorpe United have taken both Alex Perry and Tyrone O’Neill in to train with the club ahead of potential free transfer agreements, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Iron will be looking to try and challenge next season in Sky Bet League Two under Neil Cox, though they’ll need to have far better fortunes than they did last time around.

Scunny narrowly escaped relegation from League Two as they wound up 22nd in the league last year, and the hope will be the new faces that arrive this summer can help them achieve something a little higher next season.

Perry and O’Neill could be part of that, then, with Football League World understanding that both have been training with the club and they are currently being assessed ahead of potential moves, after leaving their previous teams.

Perry was at Wigan Athletic whilst O’Neill was at Middlesbrough and both will be hoping to do enough to earn a full-time contract with the Iron to remain in the Football League pyramid.